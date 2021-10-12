WLOX Careers
820 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 109 new cases and 9 new deaths reported Tuesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 820 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths in the state Tuesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Sunday and 3pm Monday.

Of the new cases, 109 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (60), Jackson County (32), Pearl River County (6), Hancock County (6), George County (5), and Stone County (0).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George488979699
Hancock76811267215
Harrison33,97952953177
Jackson24,25937428341
Pearl River939623721042
Stone3571648714

Statewide, 41 deaths were reported on Tuesday. Of those, 12 occurred between Sept. 8 and Oct. 11, including two in Jackson County. An additional 29 deaths that occurred between Oct. 4, 2020, and Oct. 6, 2021, were identified through death certificate reports, which included deaths in Harrison County (4), Jackson County (2), and Pearl River County (1).

As of Oct. 11 at 3pm, there have been a total of 496,132 cases and 9,874 deaths reported.

.
.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 10, there were 352 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 137 were in the ICU and 76 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

