Staying warm and muggy tonight

It was a nice, but warm afternoon. The rest of the night will stay calm and warm with temperatures slowly dropping into the 70s. It’s also going to stay muggy. No rain is expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. There will be a small chance for a stray shower or two. We’ll warm up into the mid 80s. A few more isolated showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will approach us on Friday, and this will bring a few showers. We’ll stay in the mid 80s during the afternoon. The front is expected to pass by on Saturday, and we’ll see a few light showers. Highs will be in the low 80s. Much cooler and drier air will arrive on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and we will see morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

There are two tropical waves that have a low chance for development. One is located in the Caribbean, and another is located in the Central Atlantic. Neither are threats to the Gulf Coast.

