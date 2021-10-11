WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Staying warm and muggy tonight

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a nice, but warm afternoon. The rest of the night will stay calm and warm with temperatures slowly dropping into the 70s. It’s also going to stay muggy. No rain is expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. There will be a small chance for a stray shower or two. We’ll warm up into the mid 80s. A few more isolated showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will approach us on Friday, and this will bring a few showers. We’ll stay in the mid 80s during the afternoon. The front is expected to pass by on Saturday, and we’ll see a few light showers. Highs will be in the low 80s. Much cooler and drier air will arrive on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and we will see morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

There are two tropical waves that have a low chance for development. One is located in the Caribbean, and another is located in the Central Atlantic. Neither are threats to the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was enjoying the classic cars on the corner of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 when a...
Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out
The heartfelt greetings, and waves to people he never met, all took him back to the start of...
‘Thank you for coming’: Cruisers make 94-year-old car enthusiast’s last dream come true
Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department say a suspect entered a store in...
Authorities searching for suspect in Pearl River Co. armed robbery case
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Muggier, but otherwise a nice and warm day
Almost feels like 90 degrees today. But, 50s are in the forecast. We'll be going from Hot-Ober...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Warm and humid again tonight. A cold front is in the forecast.
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
Mornings in the 70s this week. Then a big temperature drop this weekend! Click and watch the...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast