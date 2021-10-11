Reba McEntire to grace Mississippi with her presence on Reba: Live in Concert tour

BILOXI, Miss. (WLBT) - Here’s your one chance Mississippi, don’t let Reba down.

McEntire revealed her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour dates Monday, and a stop in Biloxi is on the list.

The Fancy singer will appear at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on February 25, 2022. Tickets are starting at $60.

According to her website, other stars accompanying her on the tour include: Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Cailtyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes.

Tenille Townes will be opening for McEntire for her stop in Mississippi.

Tickets for REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT will go on sale October 15 at 10 a.m. at reba.com and livenation.com.

Below is the list of official dates on the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour

11/26 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK - The Grand Theater

11/27 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK - The Grand Theater

1/13 Evansville, IN - Ford Center *with Caylee Hammack

1/14 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/15 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/20 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/21 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/22 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/27 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/28 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/29 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

2/3 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha *with Brandy Clark

2/4 Springfield, MO - JQH Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/5 North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/17 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *with Brittney Spencer

2/18 Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/19 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/24 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC *with Tenille Townes

2/25 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum *with Tenille Townes

2/26 Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Tenille Townes

3/4 Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/5 Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *with Reyna Roberts

3/18 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center *with Reyna Roberts

3/19 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *with Reyna Roberts

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.