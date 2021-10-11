Police responding to bomb threat at Ocean Springs McDonald’s
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at a restaurant in Ocean Springs.
Police have blocked off the McDonald’s store in the 1300 block of Bienville Boulevard, causing heavy traffic delays in the westbound lanes.
Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.
We will update this story when more details are made available.
