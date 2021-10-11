WLOX Careers
Police responding to bomb threat at Ocean Springs McDonald’s

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at a restaurant in Ocean Springs.

Police have blocked off the McDonald’s store in the 1300 block of Bienville Boulevard, causing heavy traffic delays in the westbound lanes.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Due to a bomb threat, traffic is being diverted away from Hwy 90 between MLK and Washington Avenue. There is not a confirmed bomb. As a matter of caution, businesses and homes in the area are being cleared.

Posted by Ocean Springs Police Department on Monday, October 11, 2021

We will update this story when more details are made available.

