Police responding to bomb threat at Ocean Springs McDonald’s

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at a restaurant in Ocean Springs.

Police have blocked off the McDonald’s store in the 1300 block of Bienville Boulevard, causing heavy traffic delays in the westbound lanes.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Due to a bomb threat, traffic is being diverted away from Hwy 90 between MLK and Washington Avenue. There is not a confirmed bomb. As a matter of caution, businesses and homes in the area are being cleared. Posted by Ocean Springs Police Department on Monday, October 11, 2021

