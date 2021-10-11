WLOX Careers
Muggier, but otherwise a nice and warm day

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Morning fog possible. Then, partly cloudy skies. Morning lows ranging from the mild 70s by the water to the cooler 60s inland. Afternoon highs will reach the mid perhaps upper 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out today. But, most locations should stay rain-free all day or most of the day. A cool down may arrive by this upcoming weekend. The tropics are currently quiet with no tropical systems to track in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic. But, the National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances with each with a chance to become a depression or storm. There are zero tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.

