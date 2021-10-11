WLOX Careers
Morgan Freeman is not a fan of defunding the police: ‘Necessary for us to have them’

Morgan Freeman speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium...
Morgan Freeman speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Morgan Freeman is not “the least bit” interested in defunding the police.

The Oscar-winning actor made the remarks in an interview for the movie The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, for which he is an executive producer.

The film centers around the true story of Kenneth Chamberlain, a veteran suffering from bipolar disorder who was killed during a conflict with police.

“Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing their job,” Freeman told interviewer Selena Hill.

Frankie Faison, who plays Kenneth Chamberlain in the movie, agreed with Freeman, saying that he is also not in favor of defunding the police.

Faison did say, however, that those in the entertainment industry are treated differently by law enforcement “than people who are just ordinary walks of life.”

He went on to say that he would like for that different treatment to stop and for all people to be treated equally in the presence of the law.

Proponents of “defunding the police” say they would like to see some funds for police departments be redirected to community-based organizations.

As Hill, who is an advocate of defunding the police notes in the description of the interview, the terminology of “defunding the police” is “polarizing” and “prohibits the movement from garnering more support.”

