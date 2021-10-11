WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was enjoying the classic cars on the corner of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 when a...
Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out
The heartfelt greetings, and waves to people he never met, all took him back to the start of...
‘Thank you for coming’: Cruisers make 94-year-old car enthusiast’s last dream come true
Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department say a suspect entered a store in...
Authorities searching for suspect in Pearl River Co. armed robbery case
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Volunteers put the finishing touches on the timing mat at the starting line of the 125th Boston...
Boston Marathon set to begin after pandemic hiatus
Blue origin is delaying William Shatner's trip because of high winds. The launch is now slated...
Blue Origin delays William Shatner’s space flight