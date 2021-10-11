WLOX Careers
Lt. Governor: Final medical marijuana bill is at the governor’s office

There's a strong push to bring medical marijuana to our state. A bill is ready, but will lawmakers be called back for a special session? Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann joins us to talk about the issue.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s legislative leaders are working with Governor Tate Reeves on a medical marijuana program for Mississippi.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said state leaders have been working to put a program together. Now, everyone is waiting for the governor to call a special session.

“We have finished drafting of the bill. The House and members of the Senate that did this. Senator Blackwell was our lead negotiator,” Lt. Governor Hosemann told WLOX News on Friday. “They finished a day or two ago and we sent it to the governor as a draft so he would have his input. We actually sent it to him a week ago. He came back with a couple of things he thought we ought to address. We addressed most of those, I think. So we got his input already. The leadership on the House and the Senate are all signed off on it. The final bill is over at the governor’s office.”

Voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana at the ballot box, but the Mississippi Supreme Court stopped it in its tracks. You can watch David Elliott’s full interview with the lieutenant governor at the links below.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

