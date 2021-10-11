Advertisement

LIST: All the holiday movies, shows coming to Netflix this season

This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP...
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WLBT) - It might not be November yet, but the holiday season is still fast approaching.

The Today Show piled together a list of this year’s holiday movies coming to Netflix to help celebrate the season right!

Here’s what is coming soon:

The Claus Family / Nov. 1

An Elf’s Story / Nov. 1

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas / Nov. 1

My Dad’s Christmas Date / Nov. 1

Love Hard / Nov. 5

Father Christmas is Back / Nov. 7

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You / Nov. 14

Snowbound for Christmas / Nov. 15

Christmas Flow / Nov. 17

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star / Nov. 18

Blown Away: Christmas / Nov. 19

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast / Nov. 23

A Boy Called Christmas / Nov. 24

Robin Robin / Nov. 24

A Castle For Christmas / Nov. 26

Elves / Nov. 28

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories / Nov. 30

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) / December

A Naija Christmas / December

Single All the Way / Dec. 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas / Dec. 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) / Dec. 3

David and the Elves / Dec. 6

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year / Dec. 14

A California Christmas: City Lights / Dec. 16

Grumpy Christmas / Dec. 22

1,000 Miles from Christmas / Dec. 24

