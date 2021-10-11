WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hickory Hill back open as a community golf course

Monday represents a rebirth at Hickory Hill Country Club in Gautier. The golf course shut down...
Monday represents a rebirth at Hickory Hill Country Club in Gautier. The golf course shut down about a year ago, but new ownership and area residents worked together to get their community course back into playing condition.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER Miss. (WLOX) - Monday represents a rebirth at Hickory Hill Country Club in Gautier. The golf course shut down about a year ago, but new ownership and area residents worked together to get their community course back into playing condition.

For community volunteers like Rod Hayes, this first chance to tee it up at Hickory Hill is worth celebrating.

“I was fortunate enough to get on their team, and ever since then, I’ve been working, working working,” Hayes said.

That team is the new ownership and area residents that came together to re-open a golf course that had seen better days.

“We’ve been out there for three months working our tails off, cutting grass, fertilizing and putting out everything from weed eaters to chainsaws, and today’s we’re kind of giving birth to our baby,” said Troy Guillotte.

Technically, it’s a soft birth, but an important milestone for a course that’s been around since the early 1970s.

“We saw this as a cause, we saw this as a crusade to save golf for the community, to save golf for the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Guillotte added.

The official grand opening for Hickory Hill is set for Nov. 15.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was enjoying the classic cars on the corner of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 when a...
Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out
The heartfelt greetings, and waves to people he never met, all took him back to the start of...
‘Thank you for coming’: Cruisers make 94-year-old car enthusiast’s last dream come true
Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department say a suspect entered a store in...
Authorities searching for suspect in Pearl River Co. armed robbery case
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson

Latest News

Back Bay Baptist Church in St. Martin is the first Southern Baptist church to accept...
South Mississippi church one of first to accept cryptocurrency as a giving method
Classic cars filled downtown Ocean Springs over the weekend, bringing thousands of people into...
Downtown Ocean Springs sees big business during Cruisin’ the Coast
It was the final day of Cruisin’ the Coast and cruisers were in cleanup mode after the event...
Cruisers enjoy last day of record-breaking 25th anniversary
Car lovers across the region now cruise back to reality after more than a week of Cruisin’ the...
Cruisin’ the Coast wraps up with big expectations for next year