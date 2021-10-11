Harrison County supervisors help fund Biloxi beautification project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After back-to-back active hurricane seasons and multiple heavy storms this year, Highway 90 along Harrison County has had its fair share of beatings.

“There’s a lot of sand and debris and things that are stacking up,” Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said.

It’s been an issue that the mayor and other city leaders have tried to address, with crews working to make sure the road looks presentable.

“We tried to do most of it before Cruisin’. About $904,000 worth of turn and key type situation,” Gilich said.

With the classic cars now in the rearview mirror, city leaders want to see more progress in sand removal, debris pick-up and overall maintenance before next year’s tourism season.

“Every day is critical to get what we need done done,” Gilich said.

Just last week, he approached Coastal Mississippi, the tri-county tourism board, for funds to continue the work along the highway. The board approved $200,000, but city officials said no plans as to how or what the money will be used on are set in stone yet.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors followed suit with Coastal Mississippi, voting to give the city an additional $200,000 for the beautification project with the hope of maintaining the city’s tourism reputation.

“4.2 million visitors a year expect to see a kind of top notch look and feel,” Gilich said.

While the main emphasis is on out of towners, officials hope the project brings added pride to its residents.

“That’s the main thing, we need to have this look and feel, well kept,” Gilich said.

Officials said work will continue again along Highway 90 on Oct. 18. They also said funds can be used at other high-profile areas across the city, such as Cedar Lake Road and Division Street.

