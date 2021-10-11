WLOX Careers
Gulfport schools start back after intersession

By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Students, faculty and staff were headed back to school Monday after a two-week break from the Gulfport School District’s new year-long school year.

Gulfport High teacher Heather Spengler said she worked to address fears of the unknown like the break potentially disrupting learning.

“Everyone was really unsure in the beginning,” she said.

Senior students Zakiya Lowe and Brooks Richardson said they both enjoyed the time off.

“I was kind of worried about, of course, the break and coming back and remembering stuff and everything, but I didn’t forget anything, so it was good,” Lowe said.

“I didn’t forget any information. I came back, and I felt refreshed instead,” Richardson said. “Honestly, it was great. It was a great change of scenery. I was able to read and go paddleboarding. I got to see my friend from Oregon, too, and I practiced my soccer.”

English teacher Kristine Wetzel said the break gave her one-on-one time with her students, especially ones needing extra help in certain areas.

“I do believe that we needed it,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s also built up that they haven’t lost that information that they learned during that time and that they’re able to jump back into it.”

The intersession also allowed for new learning opportunities.

“So, 8-2, students came here, and they got to get some ACT prep,” Spengler said. “Then I took a little time off, and you come back and feel great to be here. It’s just a phenomenal feeling today on campus. It’s almost electric, like static in the air.”

Several sports camps and clubs took place during the break for families in need of childcare.

“About that time in the semester is when people really need, they just need a recharge,” Spengler said.

The school system’s second term will end on Dec. 17.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

