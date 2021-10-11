WLOX Careers
Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi’s State of Emergency has been extended for an additional 30 days.

Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, made the announcement on Monday.

The extension will continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response, including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open.

Governor Reeves also announced that there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.

