WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gas prices surge almost 9 cents per gallon in one week

Mississippi gas prices are up 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.89 a gallon.
Mississippi gas prices are up 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.89 a gallon.(WRDW)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices are up 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.89 for regular unleaded as of Monday. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of over 2,000 stations in the state. Gas prices in Mississippi are 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.05/g higher than a year ago. The average price for regular unleaded in Alabama and Louisiana is $2.98 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.08/g higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the price of oil advanced to its highest level in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing $80 per barrel.

De Haan said the problems are tied to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was enjoying the classic cars on the corner of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 when a...
Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out
The heartfelt greetings, and waves to people he never met, all took him back to the start of...
‘Thank you for coming’: Cruisers make 94-year-old car enthusiast’s last dream come true
Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department say a suspect entered a store in...
Authorities searching for suspect in Pearl River Co. armed robbery case
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson

Latest News

There's a strong push to bring medical marijuana to our state. A bill is ready, but will...
Lt. Governor: Final medical marijuana bill is at the governor’s office
Almost feels like 90 degrees today. But, 50s are in the forecast. We'll be going from Hot-Ober...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP...
LIST: All the holiday movies, shows coming to Netflix this season
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths...
1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi