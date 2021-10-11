Gas prices surge almost 9 cents per gallon in one week

(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices are up 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.89 for regular unleaded as of Monday. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of over 2,000 stations in the state. Gas prices in Mississippi are 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.05/g higher than a year ago. The average price for regular unleaded in Alabama and Louisiana is $2.98 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.08/g higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the price of oil advanced to its highest level in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing $80 per barrel.

“The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July. The OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amid what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline every single day than they were just a year ago.”

De Haan said the problems are tied to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.