WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Downtown Ocean Springs sees big business during Cruisin’ the Coast

By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - With nearly 10,000 cars registered for Cruisin’ the Coast this year and even more visitors, it was a record-breaking year for the annual car show.

In Ocean Springs, the party lasted for a few days as streets were closed off to allow the vintage rides to park, bringing thousands to the downtown area.

By Sunday evening, the crowds had cleared out but the impact of their visit left its mark.

“We look forward to this every year,” said Gayle Jones, the owner of Poppy’s.

Jones said her sales over the week were some of the highest she’s ever seen during the event.

“People are wandering. They’re going into all these great shops, and they’re ready to get out and find unique things and spend money. And it’s just good for us,” said Jones.

“I think this has probably been our biggest year yet,” said Amanda Mavar-Schmidt, the owner of the Wild Flier.

Wild Flier is a beach shop that’s been in the community for about a decade. This year’s Cruisin’ business was much anticipated after the last few years.

“The past two years, we’ve had storms that have ran the cruisers out of town so this weekend has just been beautiful,” said Mavar-Schmidt. “When you have weather like this, it just brings people out. So, I mean, we had a lot of things working in our favor.”

Under the clear, sunny skies, many cruisers and visitors also cooled off at Pop Brothers.

“Most definitely the cars being parked on the side of the road brought a lot of people’s eyes to the shop,” said Pop Brothers team member Dion Ruiz.

Ruiz said sales this weekend were “double, if not triple” their average.

“It was very shocking to see how popular the area got in comparison to the weekends that I do work, but it was really nice,” said Ruiz.

Every few years, Cruisin’ the Coast conducts an economic impact study to see just how much of an effect the effect has on local businesses. The results of that study are expected in a couple of months.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was enjoying the classic cars on the corner of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 when a...
Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out
The heartfelt greetings, and waves to people he never met, all took him back to the start of...
‘Thank you for coming’: Cruisers make 94-year-old car enthusiast’s last dream come true
Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department say a suspect entered a store in...
Authorities searching for suspect in Pearl River Co. armed robbery case
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson

Latest News

Looking to buy or sell a home in South Mississippi? We have some free advice from the experts...
WLOX Expert Alert - Powermark Properties
Spirit Halloween is once again open for the holiday season in Ocean Springs.
Halloween stores filled with fun, spooky stuff now open on the Coast
Gulf Coast gaming executives released a joint statement on Wednesday, calling for not only a...
‘We cannot and will not remain silent’: Gaming executives speak out regarding recent turmoil on tourism board
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a...
Tyson to invest $61M, add jobs at Vicksburg plant