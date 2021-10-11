Cruisin’ officials expect big results from economic impact sudy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As Cruisin’ the Coast packs up for another year, it’s time to reflect, and this year’s reflection will include money. That’s because Cruisin’ officials are doing an economic impact study.

And, considering the record-breaking numbers of participants for its 25th anniversary, officials expect the study results to have a “wow” factor.

Like every cruiser, Randy Erickson has spent a lot of money, effort and time on his 1957 Ford Fairlane Skyliner retractable.

And, like a growing number of Cruisin’ the Coast participants, he has also spent a lot of money on the Coast.

“I live in Pearl River, La., but I bring my money and my business over here to support Cruisin’ the Coast, because this is an awesome generator of funds, especially after COVID,” he said.

In turn, it’s a good investment for him, and he’s willing to spread the word.

“Yes, I would. And I have said it to many people,” Erickson said. “I’ve told them to come on down. Bring your car. Pay that little bit of money that you get to show off. I run a small shop at my house, and I’ve got a lot of business because of what I show.”

Every five years, Cruisin’ the Coast does an economic impact study. With a record 9,496 registered participants, it’s a good year to do it.

CTC Executive Director Woody Bailey said he expects there could be 10 to 20 percent increase from the last study.

“We’ve grown a great deal,” he said. “This year’s exceptionally large. So, we could see some really big numbers. That last study that we did in 2016, we were knocking on the door of $30 million in impact.”

Bradley Research Group is doing the economic impact study, and officials are expecting the results in a couple of months. Bailey said this study would be only part of the whole story.

“That study is very, very conservative,” he said. “It’s only looking at impact and money spent from outside the Coast area.”

Jennie Mozader of Saucier is among those local cruisers who spend plenty of money here. She has brought her beloved Jeep to Cruisin’ the Coast for 11 years.

“Everything’s still original, including all the rust,” she said with a laugh.

And she also believes Cruisin’ is a smart investment.

“Keeping more money out here, more businesses is able to thrive and we’re able to do more things like this.”

