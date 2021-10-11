Cruisers enjoy last day of record-breaking 25th anniversary

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was the final day of Cruisin’ the Coast and cruisers were in cleanup mode after the event comes to an end.

Along the side of the road, you saw people collecting trash, packing up tents and loading the RV’s they drove to South Mississippi in.

Nick Farris and Wesley Cameron came to Biloxi from Hattiseburgh to enjoy the event.

The two have been coming to Cruisin’ since they were kids. They said they wouldn’t let work responsibilities stop them from missing out on the fun.

“We had to work during the week, so we came toward the end of everything. We take the days when we can get them. I had a friend stay down here so we stayed with her last night and stayed until Sunday to take the little that we can get,” said Farris.

Cameron said that it was best to stay the night due to congested traffic the night before the last day of Cruisin.

“It gets really backed around nine to twelve Saturday night. If you want to stay here and enjoy the action it’s kind of hard while trying to drive back, so if you have a place to stay that’s the way to do it,” said Cameron.

Even though the two stayed for a short time, the pair still brought their vehicles to join in on the fun.

Cameron brought a 1976 Mercury Cougar and Farris brought his 1971 Dodge Demon.

Farris said that within the six months he’s owned the car, it has been nonstop repairs, but he enjoyed the challenge.

“I’ve fell in love with Demons, I was 11 or 12 years old at the time. I bought it from my uncle last year and I’ve been working on it in the last four months. There’s still a lot of work to do on it, but I got it ready under the wire last week in time for Cruisin. It’s driving fine, there’s a few things that went wrong while I was here but nothing too bad,” said Farris.

Cameron said not only does he appreciate the vehicles and fellowship of the event, but the economic aspect as well. He explained that he works for a car part company and said that car enthusiasts at events like Cruisin’ the Coast keep his job in business.

“I’m employed by a company that does racecar parts, so I get all of my earnings from people who enjoy this type of event,” said Cameron. “Stuff like this gets people out, keeps people working on cars and buying parts. It’s good for gas stations, restaurants, it’s good for everyone.”

Farris said that he’s sad to see Cruisin come to an end, but he’s impressed by the record-breaking turnout.

“The best thing is people still coming out. The last few years its been kind of slim here with the hurricanes, and of course the virus. Having a record turnout makes you feel better about years to come.”

According to the website, next year’s Cruisin’ the Coast will be held October 2-9, 2023.

