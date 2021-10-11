WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biloxi residents blow off week-long frustration after Cruisin’ events end

The main question residents have, is how much more can the city take if this event gets any...
The main question residents have, is how much more can the city take if this event gets any bigger.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Cruisin’ the Coast was certainly one for the history books. The final tally from Cruisin’ central showed nearly 9,500 registered cars this year, shattering 2019′s record by almost 900 cars.

While all of that success means a boom for South Mississippi’s tourism and economy, it also comes with its fair share of headaches.

“The traffic was insane,” said Biloxi resident Amber Brandon. “People everywhere, cars everywhere.”

Pass Road and Highway 90 can both be monsters during big events like Cruisin’.

“Anywhere you’re trying to go, you’re adding about like a 20, 30-minute delay to anything you’re trying to do,” said Matthew Marin who lives near Edgewater Estates in Biloxi.

With thousands of classic rides in town for Cruisin’ the Coast, many streets and crossovers along Highway 90 in Biloxi were barricaded by police in an effort to keep traffic moving.

“We had like the whole turning lane just blocked off miles and miles and miles,” Kyjana Webber said. “And you want to try to get into your house but then you don’t want to get hit with cars just coming and going. It’s just really stressful.”

The main question residents have is how much more can the city take if this event gets any bigger.

“This one was a lot. A lot,” Brandon said. “I know for economy, I’m sure that’s what the city is looking at, and I totally get that, but at some point, there has to be a cap, I would think.”

The city said it tries to do what it can before and during big events including educating people that there will be delays and heavy traffic. Most importantly, the city asks that residents plan accordingly.

“Honestly we prepared I think the Thursday before Cruisin happened,” Marin said. “We got all our groceries. We did all our shopping because we did not want to leave the house.”

Some residents said they depend on the city’s text alerts to keep them informed, like naming specific streets that are blocked off. The city said about 15 alerts did go out but focused more on current lane closures and parking.

“It’s just nothing really you can do to eliminate the traffic,” said Meghaun Horner. “I really can’t see the congestion getting any better. Like it is what it is. It’s a giant block party, and you know as residents here, if you don’t want to partake, get all your stuff before the weekend and sit home.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was enjoying the classic cars on the corner of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 when a...
Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out
The heartfelt greetings, and waves to people he never met, all took him back to the start of...
‘Thank you for coming’: Cruisers make 94-year-old car enthusiast’s last dream come true
Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department say a suspect entered a store in...
Authorities searching for suspect in Pearl River Co. armed robbery case
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson

Latest News

Monday represents a rebirth at Hickory Hill Country Club in Gautier. The golf course shut down...
Hickory Hill back open as a community golf course
Back Bay Baptist Church in St. Martin is the first Southern Baptist church to accept...
South Mississippi church one of first to accept cryptocurrency as a giving method
Classic cars filled downtown Ocean Springs over the weekend, bringing thousands of people into...
Downtown Ocean Springs sees big business during Cruisin’ the Coast
It was the final day of Cruisin’ the Coast and cruisers were in cleanup mode after the event...
Cruisers enjoy last day of record-breaking 25th anniversary