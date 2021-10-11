1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in the state over the weekend. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

Of the new cases, 178 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (84), Jackson County (41), Pearl River County (20), George County (18), Hancock County (8), and Stone County (7).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 4884 79 68 9 Hancock 7675 126 72 15 Harrison 33,919 525 531 77 Jackson 24,227 370 283 41 Pearl River 9390 236 210 42 Stone 3571 64 87 14

Statewide, 22 deaths were reported on Monday. Of those, four occurred between Oct. 7-8, including one in Jackson County. An additional 18 deaths that occurred between Aug. 11 and Oct. 4 were identified through death certificate reports, which included deaths in Harrison County (3) and Jackson County (1).

As of Oct. 10 at 3pm, there have been a total of 495,312 cases and 9,833 deaths reported.

. (MSDH)

As of Oct. 6, there were 404 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 152 were in the ICU and 90 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

. (MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

. (MSDH)

. (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.