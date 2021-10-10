WLOX Careers
Saints beat Washington behind four touchdown day from Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help the New Orleans Saints beat Washington 33-22.

It was a bounce-back victory that came at a cost of two more injuries.

Winston took every snap at quarterback for the first time this season.

That was a necessity after Taysom Hill suffered a concussion while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter.

Winston completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris and connected with Marquez Callaway on the 49-yard Hail Mary TD on the final play of the first half.

Washington’s Antonio Gibson rushed for two touchdowns.

