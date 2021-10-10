WLOX Careers
Ole Miss wins shootout over Arkansas

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral, left, pushes off an Arkansas defender during the second...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral, left, pushes off an Arkansas defender during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - No. 17 Mississippi stopped a 2-point conversion with no time left in regulation and the Rebels beat No. 13 Arkansas 52-51.

The Razorbacks scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Warren Thompson as time expired to pull within a point and decided to go for the win.

Jefferson rolled right and under extended pressure from Sam Williams and Travius Robinson, overthrew Treylon Burks in the end zone.

Ole Miss took the lead with 1:07 remaining as Matt Corral threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

