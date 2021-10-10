WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds embraced Donald Trump’s return to Iowa on Saturday, standing by the former president as he repeated his false claims of voter fraud and a stolen election to a crowd of thousands.

The state’s senior senator, who recently announced plans to run for an eighth six-year term, praised Trump as he introduced him by noting there was “a great crowd honoring a great president of the United States.”

Neither Grassley nor Reynolds made any reference to Trump’s post-presidency, during which he has continued to lie about the results and urge Republicans to conduct “audits” of the vote counts. Reynolds, also seeking reelection next year, gushed with praise for Trump in her brief remarks.

Trump spent almost 30 minutes of the rally, his first in Iowa since his 2020 campaign, arguing falsely that he had won Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

“Trump won! Trump won! Trump won!,” came the chant from the crowd spread across the sprawling Iowa state fairgrounds.

“He did. He did. Thank you,” Trump said.

Representatives for Grassley and Reynolds did not respond this past week to requests for comment on whether they agreed with Trump’s statement on Wednesday that the “real insurrection” was the election, not the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters determined to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

Grassley, who voted to certify the vote, has been quiet about Trump’s continuing claims of a stolen election. Asked in July, he said. “On Dec. 12, after the electoral votes were cast, Biden is the president of the United States.”

On Saturday night, Trump endorsed Grassley and pledged to endorse Reynolds separately in the months ahead.

In January, when asked if she and other Republican leaders should have more quickly rejected false claims of election fraud, the governor said people need to stop pointing fingers and move forward.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was enjoying the classic cars on the corner of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 when a...
Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Harrison County School District bus driver Robert Morgan gives fourth-grader Ella Harper a hug...
Bus driver saves 9-year-old girl’s life in Harrison County, family honors him
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 90 while crossing at the Reynoir Street...
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by classic car in town for Cruisin’
Employees at Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula are concerned about losing their jobs after the...
Several Ingalls employees, others protest against federal vaccine mandate

Latest News

This booking photo shows Matthew Mire.
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several La. parishes taken into custody
The pandemic handcuffed so many festivals and art shows. Talented South Mississippi artists had...
Biloxi artist gets in touch with Mexican roots through her work
The House and Senate have agreed on a bill and now, the pressure is on Gov. Tate Reeves to get...
Supporters of medical marijuana push Gov. Tate Reeves to call for special session
The heartfelt greetings, and waves to people he never met, all took him back to the start of...
‘Thank you for coming’: Cruisers make 94-year-old car enthusiast’s last dream come true