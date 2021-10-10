Grants will help students who left school to finish degrees

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi students who left college at least two years ago without a degree can apply for a grant to help them return to and finish school.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation recently awarded the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning $1.3 million.

The money will fund Mississippi’s Complete 2 Compete tuition assistance grants through 2023.

The Complete 2 Compete program provides one-on-one support for adult learners who have earned college credits, but not a degree.

Students can receive a $1,000 grant per semester. The award can pay for any coursework needed to graduate and can help repay prior debt.

