Authorities searching for suspect in Pearl River Co. armed robbery case

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for help identifying a suspect in a Saturday night armed robbery case.

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department say a suspect entered a store in the 7300 block of Highway 11 in Carriere just before 10 p.m. Authorities say he showed a gun and left the store with money.

The suspect is described as being in his mid 20s to early 30s.

If you recognize this individual or have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898.

