Warm, dry, and sunny this weekend

Our weekend weather is going to be fantastic! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, and that will quickly warm us up into the 80s. Most of us will top out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The sky will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will drop into the mid 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be warm and sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A weakening front will try to approach us on Monday and Tuesday. While isolated showers are possible, many of us will stay rain-free. It will be a little more humid with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll keep a small chance for showers Wednesday through Friday. Most of us will be dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, there is an area of low pressure near the Carolinas that could become a tropical or subtropical storm. If it does develop, it will be named Wanda. There are currently no threats to the Gulf Coast.

