Kanye West plans to open prep school in California

Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Kanye West is reportedly opening a prep school in Southern California.

The rapper is said to be calling the school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The school is set to be located at the site of a former private school near Simi Valley.

A website for the school says it will offer students a “world-class education” but does not have information about tuition costs or an opening date.

The school also is welcoming young basketball players. West is said to be involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

