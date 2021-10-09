Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The daughter of the bystander caught in the crossfire of a Biloxi shooting Wednesday night shared her feelings with WLOX.

Megan Todd said her father Jerry is recovering in a local hospital and in good spirits. She said her father is a registered member of Cruisin’ the Coast, owning a 1970 Mustang since he was in the 11th grade.

“He was just down there trying to have a good time as usual,” Megan said.

Jerry was enjoying the classic cars on the corner of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 when a gunfight broke out between two cars, and one of the bullets hit him in the chest.

Megan learned of the incident from a family friend.

“He (dad’s friend) was pretty shaken up,” she said. “He did call me, and he just told me flat out, ‘your dad’s been shot.’”

She said she wasn’t really told much anything other than that at the time, but to prepare to get down there.

“But the fact that he was shot was enough,” she said. “Things like this are never supposed to happen. I think it was absolutely senseless.”

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police said two vehicles, identified as a silver Nissan sedan and a black Dodge Charger, were exchanging gunfire.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as 10 shots fired, and bullet holes could be seen in a nearby truck and at Snapper’s Seafood Restaurant.

“Well I think it was devastating, it’s probably traumatized everyone that was there,” Megan said.

Megan is thanking everyone for reaching out and for their prayers because she said her father still has a long way to go on the road to recovery.

Police said one suspect was also injured in the gunfire. So far, no charges have been filed.

