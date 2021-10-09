WLOX Careers
Biloxi artists gets in touch with Mexican roots through her work

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The pandemic handcuffed so many festivals and art shows. Talented South Mississippi artists had fewer chances to showcase their works, and Julia Reyes is one of those artists.

Fortunately for her, the arrival of Hispanic Heritage Month had given Reyes a new opportunity to honor her family’s culture.

“I feel like I always have a lot of different types of things going on at the same time,” she said.

The Biloxi High grad has been a mainstay on the Coast, creating pieces for galleries and festivals for years now. She found her love of art in her high school years and honed in on her craft at Mississippi State University.

She’s found success as a full-time artist, but she wasn’t fully immune from the COVID-19 pandemic. She had to close her brick-and-mortar business and focus on online sales, but still finding inspiration and passion for her work.

“If you don’t get outside of your own bubble, it’s just limiting,” she said.

She’s always pushed the envelope with her art, from creating paintings to wooden pieces. But she also relies on her work to get a better grasp of her Mexican roots.

“I’ve always wanted to know more about that part of my life,” Reyes said.

Her grandparents come from Guadalajara, Mexico but passed away before she got a chance to meet them. She’s relied on stories passed down from other loved ones to learn about family history and heritage.

“That is such a part of my life and I feel it. But then I’m like ‘I don’t speak Spanish.’ I’m always trying to feel more connected to that part of my life,” she said.

Reyes has taken things into her own hands, visiting counties in Central and South America and replicating the local art styles along the way. The colors, textures, patterns and imagery from other places are all things she pays to homage to with her own creations.

“I do feel connected to it, It just feels right. I’m drawn to it,” she said.

It’s a process she hopes more second and third generation people look toward when they want to get in touch with their family heritage.

“I think it’s important to celebrate and learn about other cultures in order to feel a sense of connection,” she said.

