WATCH: Dramatic dashcam video released in Biloxi shooting; witnesses share their stories

By Mike Lacy
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A newly released dashcam video captures the moment gunshots rang out during a shooting in Biloxi Wednesday night. And now witnesses on the scene are sharing their stories.

The shooting happening at the corner of Rodenberg Avenue and Highway 90 around 9:30 last night. Two people were injured, including a bystander enjoying the classic cars for Cruisin’ The Coast.

“We heard gunshots,” said witness Cathy Powell. “And there were at least 10 to 12 gunshots, it sounded like. And, there were people running everywhere, and I said, ‘Get down.’ "

Powell immediately looked to help others.

“I started looking for the old people because I wanted to get them out of the way,” said Powell.

Another witness said he saw when the shooting happened.

An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles Wednesday night in Biloxi, said police.(WLOX)

“All I seen was the gentleman jump out of the car, start shooting, and jump back in the car in the passenger seat and sped off,” said witness Floyd Wigley.

“I immediately got up and run and I seen the guy get up and running back and getting in the car, that I assumed was the shooter, because the first car had done pulled out,” said witness Gerry Anthony.

Police say the gunshots came from two vehicles exchanging gunfire, a silver Nissan sedan and a black Dodge Charger.

“I kind of knew which way he was shooting and I just ducked and stayed out of the way,” said Wigley. “If I had been prepared, I would have shot back.”

A bystander was hit one time in the chest in the parking lot of Snapper’s Seafood Restaurant and was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The person who saved that bystander’s life was William Eric Word of New Augusta. He didn’t want to go on camera, but he deserves a shout-out. He’s a former combat soldier and he said that his training just kicked in when he saw what happened.

A second person arrived at a hospital around 2:30 Thursday morning, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Capt. Brian Dykes told WLOX News that the victim is believed to have been in one of the vehicles involved. The day after the shooting, police are back on the scene in hopes of finding any more evidence.

On Thursday morning, Biloxi Police officers were back on the scene of a shooting that happened...
On Thursday morning, Biloxi Police officers were back on the scene of a shooting that happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night along Rodenberg Avenue near Highway 90.(wlox)

AndWigley was back at the corner doing his job selling classic cars with Pro Street Customs out of Petal.

“I’m not going to let one incident with people that don’t know how to act, ruin my time and my fun,” said Wigley.

Biloxi Police tell us that no arrests have been made as of now.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

