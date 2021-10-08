UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by classic car in town for Cruisin’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who was hit by a classic car Thursday night while crossing Highway 90 has died. Biloxi Police confirmed the man’s death Friday morning. His name has not yet been released.

Biloxi Police said it happened around 9:30pm Thursday near the intersection of Hwy 90 and Reynoir Street. Witnesses told investigators, the traffic light was red and traffic was stopped when the victim began crossing the street from north to south. When the light turned green, the man was still crossing the street when he was hit by a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle, associated with Cruisin’ the Coast.

Witnesses said the Chevelle was doing a “burn-out” prior to the crash, but police now say they can’t confirm that actually happened. In fact, investigators can’t say right now if the driver did anything improper that contributed to this crash. The driver remained on the scene and has not been charged.

This is the second pedestrian to be hit this week. A 23-year-old woman suffered a broken pelvis earlier in the week after being struck while attempting to cross the service road near Veterans Avenue. Police are still looking for the newer-model silver car believed to have hit her.

South Mississippi is filled with more classic cars, and traffic than usual due to Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s 25th anniversary topped 9,000 classic cars for the first time in history.

