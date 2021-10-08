Stone Co. parents outraged after not being notified that student brought loaded gun to school

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Stone County parents are outraged after the school district failed to inform them a student brought a loaded gun to Stone Middle School on Monday, September 20.

During a recent school board meeting, many parents voiced their concerns about how the administration didn’t communicate with them about the situation, even though they say they receive text messages, and calls for everything else regarding their child. One parent said she discovered what happened by reading online.

“As a parent of two middle schoolers, I wasn’t contacted. But, I know that we hold our teachers accountable with a code of ethics through the state. So, with those teachers being held accountable with a code of ethics, is the board not held accountable with a certain code of ethics? The administration? ... Board members?” one parent said. “I don’t know anything about it. I found out through the newspaper, which I don’t feel like I should have. I’m not saying that the school didn’t handle it to the best of their ability, they handled it with what they had. But I feel like I still should have been notified.”

The Stone County Enterprise reported that one minor was taken into custody by a school resource officer after they learned the student brought a loaded gun on the school bus. In the initial report, the newspaper said the student was taken into custody as soon as he got off the bus, and never made it to class with the others. However, parents heard a different story from their children.

One 8th grade student anonymously reported that they were in first period when another student was pulled from the classroom, the Stone County Enterprise reported. The student also said the principal, superintendent, and school resource officer were all present when it happened.

The 8th grader was taken from the classroom and later charged with possessing a weapon on school property. Officials said there was a loaded handgun in his backpack.

The Stone County Middle School handbook states that no student will enter upon the grounds, building or buses of the Stone County School District, nor attend any function sponsored by the said school district who shall have on his or her person or in his or her possession any weapons.

Parents at the board meeting were angry with administrators, and still worry about what could have happened.

“My biggest problem is that nobody wasn’t notified,” said one father. “At any given point, that kid could’ve pointed that out and pulled the trigger. The world has now caught Stone County. How much longer is it going to take before you start realizing that you need to keep up with security here? And it’s not hard. In that one week’s time, four students were arrested: two high school kids and two middle school kids.”

Another parent, who couldn’t make it to the board meeting, felt strongly enough to send a four-page letter that another parent read aloud.

“As a parent of two students, one in 6th grade and another in 9th grade, I come tonight with a request. I want more communication about what goes on in the school that my students attend,” the letter read. “I realize that the recent issue of a loaded gun in student possession with the intent to harm was shocking to all. The lack of communication from school administration after the event seemed purposeful. I don’t understand the purpose... The chatter among students and parents could’ve been temporary if the administration would have quickly addressed the situation.”

