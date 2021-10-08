WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 90 while crossing at the Reynoir Street...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by classic car attempting burnout
A young mother was hit by a car Tuesday night while attempting to cross this service road,...
Young mother victim of hit-and-run on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
One witness says, people were running everywhere and she continued to shout 'get down' to...
WATCH: Dramatic dashcam video released in Biloxi shooting; witnesses share their stories

Latest News

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth
A disappointing September jobs report leaves uncertainty around key elements of economic...
Sept. job report falls short
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Maryland senior housing shooting kills 2; suspect held
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct....
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden announces restoration of national monuments