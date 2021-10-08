Scholar-athlete of the week: Pascagoula’s Houston Johnson

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula High School has seen a number of electrifying football players in its day, but no Panther in history has more career receiving yards than current senior Houston Johnson. A kid so focused on the present, he didn’t even know the record was his until long after.

“I was actually at lunch, I checked my phone and my girlfriend told me. I was like, ‘dang, I didn’t even know that,’” he said. “My cousin played receiver here, and I always used to tell him I would break his record. I finally did it.”

A south state champion in baseball and south state runner-up in football, Johnson is a highlight reel waiting to happen.

“If you give Houston three steps, he’s going to make something explosive happen,” Pascagoula head football coach Lewis Sims said. “He’s just a guy you want to get the ball to, everybody knows they have to look at number three.”

But his success doesn’t stop there. Johnson is an honor roll student with hopes to study business and marketing at the next level, where he already has offers to play both of his sports.

“He’s developed a maturity that is uncanny for a lot of seniors,” Sims said. “He makes big plays not only on the football field, but he’s also a big time player for us in the hallways and classrooms, as well as in the locker room.”

His name already has a couple entries in the Panther history books.

“I’m very proud to say I did all that, so when I have kids I can tell them my legacy,” Johnson said.

But he still has a couple boxes left to check off with his teammates before he graduates.

“When we went to south state, I told them if they want to do this again, we have to work hard.”

