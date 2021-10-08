WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mopars lead the charge as Cruisin’ invades Bay St. Louis

The road from the Bay Bridge to Old Town was packed with classic cars of all kinds on Thursday...
The road from the Bay Bridge to Old Town was packed with classic cars of all kinds on Thursday as Cruisin’ the Coast came to town.(John Fitzhugh)
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS Miss. (WLOX) - The road from the Bay Bridge to Old Town was packed with classic cars of all kinds on Thursday as Cruisin’ the Coast came to town.

But a few blocks away at the Depot District, it was strictly Mopars. But what is a Mopar?

“Mopar is pretty much a catchall name for all the Chrystler products,” said Kurt Grunwald of Hahnville, La., one of the organizers of Mopar Day at Da Bay.

“I believe it came out as a signature on their parts department, which was Mopar parts,” he said. “But I’m not sure, so don’t quote me.”

“A lot of people call it mostly old parts and rust,” said Raymond Campbell of Cerulean, Ky.

But a more authoritative voice with the Mopar Collector’s Guide Magazine said the original abbreviation was motor parts and they made it short to Mopar.

“But that’s not how it became known as Mopar,” he went on to muddy the waters.

That story goes that race announcers back in the early 60s couldn’t tell a Dodge from a Plymouth so they called them all Mopars.

But Mopar is more than just a car, it’s an experience.

“You sit in a 426 Hemi with 310 gears in the back and it takes off, you just got a big smile on your face,” said Campbell. “it’s indescribable. “Power, the smell, the feel, the rumble. I mean once it gets in you, you ain’t getting it out.”

This is the second year the Mopar event has been in Bay St. Louis after several years in Long Beach.

Campbell came to Cruisin’ the Coast last year, but was disappointed with the small crowds due to COVID-19. But this year did not disappoint.

“This is a blast,” he said.“I’m like, it’s sensory overload here at the Mopars, it’s crazy.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
Gulf Coast gaming executives released a joint statement on Wednesday, calling for not only a...
‘We cannot and will not remain silent’: Gaming executives speak out regarding recent turmoil on tourism board
A young mother was hit by a car Tuesday night while attempting to cross this service road,...
Young mother victim of hit-and-run on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County

Latest News

Cars line Beach Park in Pascagoula with their hoods popped open allowing spectators to get a...
Cruisin’ the Coast takes over Beach Park in Pascagoula
One witness says, people were running everywhere and she continued to shout 'get down' to...
WATCH: Dramatic dashcam video released in Biloxi shooting; witnesses share their stories
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Family raises award money in hopes of getting answers to homicide case
‘All we want is justice’: Lucedale family pleads for tips in unsolved murder case