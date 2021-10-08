Mopars lead the charge as Cruisin’ invades Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS Miss. (WLOX) - The road from the Bay Bridge to Old Town was packed with classic cars of all kinds on Thursday as Cruisin’ the Coast came to town.

But a few blocks away at the Depot District, it was strictly Mopars. But what is a Mopar?

“Mopar is pretty much a catchall name for all the Chrystler products,” said Kurt Grunwald of Hahnville, La., one of the organizers of Mopar Day at Da Bay.

“I believe it came out as a signature on their parts department, which was Mopar parts,” he said. “But I’m not sure, so don’t quote me.”

“A lot of people call it mostly old parts and rust,” said Raymond Campbell of Cerulean, Ky.

But a more authoritative voice with the Mopar Collector’s Guide Magazine said the original abbreviation was motor parts and they made it short to Mopar.

“But that’s not how it became known as Mopar,” he went on to muddy the waters.

That story goes that race announcers back in the early 60s couldn’t tell a Dodge from a Plymouth so they called them all Mopars.

But Mopar is more than just a car, it’s an experience.

“You sit in a 426 Hemi with 310 gears in the back and it takes off, you just got a big smile on your face,” said Campbell. “it’s indescribable. “Power, the smell, the feel, the rumble. I mean once it gets in you, you ain’t getting it out.”

This is the second year the Mopar event has been in Bay St. Louis after several years in Long Beach.

Campbell came to Cruisin’ the Coast last year, but was disappointed with the small crowds due to COVID-19. But this year did not disappoint.

“This is a blast,” he said.“I’m like, it’s sensory overload here at the Mopars, it’s crazy.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.