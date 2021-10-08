WLOX Careers
Hundreds of volunteers keeping the gears running for Cruisin’ the Coast

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The horsepower under the hood of Cruisin’ the Coast is fueled with volunteer power. It takes hundreds of volunteers to keep this event rolling from Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula.

The need for help grows as the week-long event brings in more and more people. That’s where people like Mark Klockow step in.

“I’ve been a part of Cruisin’ the Coast since 2015,” Klockow said. “Basically I was a volunteer and our registration director asked me to come on board, more as a site manager role. That’s why I’m here all the time.”

He’s most commonly known for working in front of Centennial Plaza, helping guide cars into Cruise Central.

“We just try to help people to get in as quickly as possible so that they enjoy their time here,” he said.

He’s not the only one volunteering their time for the event.

Klockow is a part of the Mississippi Coast Mustang Club, one of several local car clubs that volunteer each year, making sure things run smoothly throughout the coastwide event.

“We do all the set up here and get all the tents in and the port-a-potties and help with the barricades,” he said.

It’s a tradition kept up by a lot of longtime cruisers and passed on to newer cruisers like Dennis Gaston, who is working the handicap parking station. Gaston joined the Coast Cruisers a year ago and wanted to get the full experience of being a part of Cruisin’ the Coast.

“We are just enjoying it, that’s all. It really is a good time,” Gaston said.

And no matter what group you’re in or what type of car you like, volunteers hope more people consider joining the ranks.

“If they belong to a club, they should come and enjoy it. People really appreciate what you’re doing,” Gaston said.

