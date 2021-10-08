Friday’s Forecast

Thanks to high pressure stretching from Canada down to the Gulf Coast, we can expect another beautiful day today with abundant sunshine and no rain. After a cool morning in the 60s, expect a warm afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a gentle breeze from the northeast at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. This exact pattern should continue into Saturday and Sunday. Muggier weather possible starting Monday with a slight chance for isolated showers each day next week. The tropics are nice and quiet with no Gulf threats for the next five to ten days. Hurricane season ends next month.