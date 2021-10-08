WLOX Careers
Burnouts at annual Cruisin’ event bring smoke, squealing tires to the Pass

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Squealing tires and smoke filled the air Thursday night at “Burn ‘Em Up in the Pass.” Spectators of all ages turn out each year to watch the organized event.

While smiles fill the faces of those watching the burnouts, hands cover many ears, as well.

“You can feel the rumble of the cars in your bones,” said Bay St. Louis resident Nicolette Murphy. “If you absolutely have a love for it, it is just an amazing time.”

Cruisin' the Coast hosts the burnout evetn - Burn 'Em Up in the Pass - each year.
Cruisin' the Coast hosts the burnout evetn - Burn 'Em Up in the Pass - each year.(WLOX)

Dozens of classic cruisers and every-day automobiles lined up for the chance to bring the smoke. A few stood out, though.

“The one that did the slinging, everyone had to hold their ears for it. It was awesome. The sound, just goose bumps,” said Matt Dubuisson.

The Pass Christian resident stresses the event has evolved a lot from its humble beginnings.

“We started the unofficial ones on Second Street and got by a few years with it, then it started to get a little bigger, and then they shut us down,” he recalled. “They went official. It is real nice.”

Cruisin' the Coast hosts the burnout evetn - Burn 'Em Up in the Pass - each year.
Cruisin' the Coast hosts the burnout evetn - Burn 'Em Up in the Pass - each year.(WLOX)

The event is now an organized one that draws in a large crowd at Cruisin’ the Coast each year.

For those inside of the cars, the energy from the crowd helps drive them to bring even more smoke.

“The louder they get, the more you push to the floor. You just want more smoke and the crowd to get up. It is awesome,” said driver Brian Peterman.

Kids of all ages left with a smile
Kids of all ages left with a smile(WLOX)

The event is especially popular with children.

The Neal family just moved to the Gulf Coast and this week’s Cruisin’ is their first. So far, they say they just been blown away by everything they have seen. The burnout show Thursday was no different. The kids even left with a cool souvenir: tire peelings that flew off during the burnouts.

While Thursday’s event was an organized one that is held each year, burnouts are not permitted on roadways where there is traffic and can be dangerous. A pedestrian was hit in Biloxi Thursday night after a cruiser attempted to do a burnout, said police.

A record-breaking 9,349 vehicles have registered so far for Cruisin’ the Coast, and an additional 385 have already registered for next year.

Click here to see a full list of Cruisin’ the Coast events happening now through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

