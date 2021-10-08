2 students arrested after making threat at Olive Branch High School, police say

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Two Olive Branch High School students were taken into police custody Thursday after police investigated reported threats of violence.

The investigation led them to two students.

Olive Branch Police Department says the students are charged with making terroristic threats.

Their identities have not been released due to their juvenile status.

