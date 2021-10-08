WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

2 dead at senior living facility shooting in Maryland

A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.
A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Friday morning, media reports say.

Aerial views showed a large police presence outside the facility.

Police asked residents to shelter in place, and a nearby school was placed on lockdown.

Capitol Heights, Maryland, is located northeast of Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
A young mother was hit by a car Tuesday night while attempting to cross this service road,...
Young mother victim of hit-and-run on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 90 while crossing at the Reynoir Street...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by classic car attempting burnout
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
One witness says, people were running everywhere and she continued to shout 'get down' to...
WATCH: Dramatic dashcam video released in Biloxi shooting; witnesses share their stories

Latest News

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta variant maintains hold
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Willie George Byrd, 25, was sentenced Monday in Harrison County Circuit Court to one count of...
Florida man pleads guilty to shooting at Biloxi police officer from stolen car