Young mother victim of hit-and-run on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle that is believed to have hit a young woman Tuesday night in Biloxi.

Lauren Tatge, 23, was attempting to cross the service road in front of Slap Ya Momma’s on Highway 90 when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The mother of two was thrown several feet in the air before landing on her left side, said witnesses.

The car then continued on, getting off the service road and onto the highway at the Veterans Avenue intersection. Both Tatge and witnesses said they believe it was a small newer-model silver car driven by a man.

Lauren Tatge, 23, has a fractured pelvis after a car hit her Tuesday on a Biloxi service road. (WLOX)

Tatge was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a fractured pelvis and now faces a long recovery that includes physical therapy.

“They still haven’t found him that I know of,” she told WLOX. “I’ve talked to investigators, and I’m waiting on a call back, but as of now they don’t know who it was.”

“What upsets me the most is that the man didn’t even stop to see if I was alive,” said Tatge. “I have two kids at home. I have a four year old daughter and an one year old son, and everybody thought I was gone. They thought I was not going to come back.”

Biloxi Police say they are investigating the hit-and-run. If anyone was in the area or saw anything that could help authorities, please contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

