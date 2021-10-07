Will Hall, Southern Miss ‘not making excuses’ as injuries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Last season for Southern Miss was uncharted territory with three different head coaches, a slew of injuries and everything that came with COVID-19 restrictions. While this season doesn’t hold a candle to last year’s level of difficulty, it certainly hasn’t been easy.

Quarterback Ty Keyes will be out for an extended period of time, a tough blow for the true freshman, and the third injury to a quarterback for the Golden Eagles already. Jake Lange will step up in the meantime, with Tee Webb serving as the backup.

Will Hall said that his team has to play with the cards its been dealt. By no means has it been easy for the first year head coach, but at the same time, he says, by no means is it supposed to be easy.

“The good Lord didn’t say, ‘Will you know what you’re going to get the Southern Miss job and it’s going to be smooth.’ He never said that. He said I’m going to give you this job and I’m going to give you an opportunity to touch a lot of lives and build it the right way,” Hall told reporters. “And that’s what we’re doing. We’re on our fourth quarterback on game six. It is what it is. We’ve got to find a way to take what we got and win. I love these kids, I love the way they’re working. We’re not going to make excuses, we’re just going to keep building every day - brick by brick and relationship by relationship.”

