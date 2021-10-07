WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Will Hall, Southern Miss ‘not making excuses’ as injuries

Will Hall roams the sidelines during Southern Miss' opening game against South Alabama
Will Hall roams the sidelines during Southern Miss' opening game against South Alabama(WDAM | WDAM Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Last season for Southern Miss was uncharted territory with three different head coaches, a slew of injuries and everything that came with COVID-19 restrictions. While this season doesn’t hold a candle to last year’s level of difficulty, it certainly hasn’t been easy.

Quarterback Ty Keyes will be out for an extended period of time, a tough blow for the true freshman, and the third injury to a quarterback for the Golden Eagles already. Jake Lange will step up in the meantime, with Tee Webb serving as the backup.

Will Hall said that his team has to play with the cards its been dealt. By no means has it been easy for the first year head coach, but at the same time, he says, by no means is it supposed to be easy.

“The good Lord didn’t say, ‘Will you know what you’re going to get the Southern Miss job and it’s going to be smooth.’ He never said that. He said I’m going to give you this job and I’m going to give you an opportunity to touch a lot of lives and build it the right way,” Hall told reporters. “And that’s what we’re doing. We’re on our fourth quarterback on game six. It is what it is. We’ve got to find a way to take what we got and win. I love these kids, I love the way they’re working. We’re not going to make excuses, we’re just going to keep building every day - brick by brick and relationship by relationship.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
About 185,000 Mississippi students will get P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year because...
MDHS, MDE releasing P-EBT benefits to about 350K Miss. children
Gulf Coast gaming executives released a joint statement on Wednesday, calling for not only a...
‘We cannot and will not remain silent’: Gaming executives speak out regarding recent turmoil on tourism board
Harrison County workers Pat Jefferson and Greg Tisdale were presented proclamations of thanks...
Harrison County employees hailed as heroes after saving man’s life
A lawsuit has been filed against Huntington Ingalls alleging that female employees endured...
Lawsuit alleges male Ingalls supervisor sexually harassed, assaulted female workers

Latest News

Pearl River Hall of Famer to revive golf program
Pearl River Hall of Famer to revive golf program
VOLLEYBALL: Hancock vs. Vancleave (10/05/2021)
VOLLEYBALL: Hancock vs. Vancleave (10/05/2021)
VOLLEYBALL: Ocean Springs vs. Gulfport (10/05/2021)
VOLLEYBALL: Ocean Springs vs. Gulfport (10/05/2021)
For the first time in more than a decade Pearl River Community College will be dusting off its...
Pearl River Hall of Famer to revive golf program