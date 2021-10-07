WLOX Careers
VIDEO: Student attacks Covington High teacher for 'Tik-Tok challenge'

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a student physically assaulting a schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang.(Covington PD)(CPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington Police say a viral Tik-Tok challenge on social media may be the reason why a student is in jail and charged with the battery of a school teacher.

An 18-year-old Covington High School student has been arrested for assaulting a teacher in the classroom Wednesday, police say.

WATCH: 18-year-old Covington High School student attacks a 64-year-old disabled teacher in the video below for a “Tik-Tok challenge”.

Police say that Larrianna Jackson was arrested after they responded to reports of a student physically assaulting a schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang.

The 64-year-old schoolteacher, who is physically disabled, received medical attention at a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the attack.

Larrianna Jackson was arrested and charged with violation of L.R.S. 14:34.3, Battery of School Teacher (Felony). Jackson was then transported to St Tammany Parish Jail where she will await prosecution.

After the incident, officers obtained video of the event that was taken on a student’s cell phone.

Officers learned that this violent attack by Jackson may have been prompted by a viral social media application known as Tik-Tok. Evidently, users on the app have deemed it to be a challenge to damage school property and attack teachers.

The Covington Police Department would like to remind everyone that anyone who participates in such a challenge will be booked accordingly.

