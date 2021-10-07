State Archives receives $458K to help cover operating costs at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History will use a $458,007 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to help cover operation costs at the Two Mississippi Museums.

The grant is part of the federal SHARP program and was awarded to the agency recently and is designed to “help cultural and educational institutions recover from the economic impact of the pandemic,” according to a news release from MDAH.

SHARP stands for Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan. According to the endowment’s website, NEH has awarded $87.8 million in ARP funding to cultural and educational institutions.

Funds can be used to retain and rehire workers, reopen sites and reimplement programs that were impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The American Rescue Plan recognizes that the cultural and educational sectors are essential components of the United States economy and civic life, vital to the health and resilience of American communities,” NEH Acting Chairman Adam Wolfson said, adding that the grants “provide a lifeline to the country’s colleges and universities, museums, libraries, archives, historical sites, and societies, save thousands of jobs in the humanities... and help bring economic recovery to the cultural and educational institutions and those they serve.”

MDAH Executive Director Katie Blount said she was thankful for the additional funds. “We are grateful to our state’s congressional delegation and the Mississippi Humanities Council for their help and support during the pandemic,” she said. “These funds will help us expand our public programs and outreach as we emerge from COVID.”

The Two Mississippi Museums include the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, both of which opened in 2017 during the state’s bicentennial.

In their first year, the museums far exceeded the 180,000 visitors MDAH officials projected would come in. In the following years, the museums continued to meet visitor projections until the pandemic, said MDAH Public Relations Director Michael Morris.

“We had a tremendous drop in visitors, especially when the pandemic began in March of last year,” he said.

Attendance has rebounded some, but the museums are still not bringing in pre-COVID figures.

“We definitely saw an increase in attendance when COVID numbers went down this summer. But as numbers went up, people were reluctant to come out,” Morris added said. “We have a steady flow of visitors, but it’s not the same as before the pandemic.”

