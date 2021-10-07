Pascagoula prepares for three days of Cruisin’ the Coast

WLOX Careers
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On the eve of Crusin’ the Coast in Pascagoula, Pascagoula Cruisin’ Committee Chairman Nicky Maxwell said the finishing touches are in place ahead of the three-day festival.

“We’ve packed the park out a couple of times,” Maxwell said. “We’re hoping to do that every day this year.”

For the last four months, the committee has been planning for the event. Maxwell said he is anticipating quite the turnout and has signed up more food vendors than in years past.

“We’re prepared with more food trucks by about 25% than we had last year,” Maxwell said. “They’re coming to us big time. It’s been really good.”

For food truck owners, this year’s Cruisin’ The Coast has been one to remember. Keepin’ it Tasty food truck owner Keisha Smith said October has been a month she has long been looking forward to.

“It’s been unmatched. It’s been amazing. The best Cruisin’ the Coast that I’ve had,” she said. “The people were really out. They came out ready to eat, watch cars, and it was just amazing.”

Smith said she and other food truck vendors are stocking up on supplies while gearing up for some of the busiest days of the year.

“We’re really going to be slammed pretty much. Ready to sling some food out,” she said. “I’m going to be slinging tacos left and right out of every window.”

Cars will begin rolling into Beach Park Thursday Morning at 9 a.m., and Maxwell said he challenges all cruisers to find a better place to spend the day.

“Run through this park one time and see if you won’t come back. The venue is great, the view is great, and the people are awesome,” Maxwell said. “Sitting around in the shade, talking to your fellow cruisers, can’t be no better than this.”

Beach Park in Pascagoula will be open until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with live music beginning at 11 a.m.

Click here to see a full schedule of events for this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast!

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

