Morning fog possible. Then, a nice and warm day.

Other than some possible morning fog, plan on generally nice and dry weather again today. Can’t completely rule out a stray afternoon pop-up thunderstorm but most of us should stay rain-free all day long. A long stretch of rain-free weather is expected into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the warm 80s and mornings in the mild 60s which is close to normal for this time of year. No tropical threats to the Gulf Coast through next week. The NHC is watching an area offshore of Georgia headed toward North Carolina with a low chance to develop. Hurricane season ends on November 30.