MDOT: Hwy 26 repairs should be finished by Christmas

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The collapsed portion of Highway 26 in George County should be ready for drivers before Christmas. Thursday, MDOT selected a contractor to rebuild the highway that washed out after Hurricane Ida.

The contractor, TL Construction in Columbia, Mississippi, said it can rebuild the highway for $1.8 million and have the job done by mid-December. More than 200 feet of roadway will be reconstructed and a drain for groundwater will be added.

MDOT says groundwater is still flowing into the highway crater. The drain is a highway version of a French drain, using a special fabric, rock and large perforated pipe to move the groundwater away from the highway.

Once Highway 26 is reopen, the contractor will repave sections of the detour routes. Frank Murphy Rd., Cochran Town Rd., Crossover Rd. have seen increased traffic since the collapse. Those paving improvements will be completed by early February.

Highway 26 collapsed the night of August 30 following heavy rainfall during Hurricane Ida. Drivers unknowingly drove into the 20-foot deep hole, causing three people to lose their lives and injuring nine others. Crews used a crane to pull seven vehicles from the wreckage.

The road is a main thoroughfare, connecting Lucedale to Wiggins and several other cities in South Mississippi. The main detours to go around it are around 20 miles away, leaving daily commuters and school bus routes impacted, especially in the smaller communities of Benndale, Buzzard Roost, and Crossroads.

