Innocent bystander in town for Cruisin’ the Coast shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Cruisin’ the Coast wound down to a close Wednesday night in Biloxi, several gunshots rang out along Highway 90.

The shots were fired around 9:30pm in an area that is currently filled with dozens of camper trailers and hundreds of people visiting for the weeklong car show.

According to police, the shots were fired on the northwest corner of Rodenberg and Highway 90. The victim was near the southeast corner of that intersection when he was shot.

Police say two people in vehicles were shooting at each other when an innocent victim who was visiting South Mississippi for Cruisin’ the Coast was caught up in the gunfire. No arrests have been made at this time.

The man was shot one time in the chest, said police. As of Thursday morning, it is unclear what the man’s condition is.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as 10 shots fired, and bullet holes could be seen in a nearby truck and at Snapper’s Seafood Restaurant.

“I was standing there looking at all the cars going by when I heard gun shots so I grabbed my girlfriend and ran to the other side of my truck for cover,” said one man who witnessed the shooting. “The gentleman next to me actually got hit with one of the bullets. I heard about 10 gun shots total that came from across Highway 90 but it happened so fast I was in shock. My truck also was struck by a bullet, put a hole in my door and shattered my window. But I hope the guy that got struck is alright and I pray everything goes in his favor.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

