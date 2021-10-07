WLOX Careers
Harrison Co. Circuit Court warns about jury scam phone calls

The Harrison County Circuit Court warns residents about a potential jury scam after residents say they’ve already been targeted.(Live 5)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Circuit Court warns residents about a potential jury scam after residents say they’ve already been targeted.

According to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner, the court received numerous phone calls from people who say they’ve received a call from someone saying that they’ve missed jury duty. Connie says one caller said they were urged to pay a fine over the phone with a card, and to meet them at the D’Iberville Police Department to pick up a $5,000 voucher.

“The caller sounded really worried over the phone because they think they’ve missed jury duty, but they were never summoned,” said Ladner.

She said another caller was asked to pay $2,500, and to meet at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Ladner believes warning residents about the jury scam will prevent many from falling victim.

“I’m hoping this will deter anyone from being scammed,” said Ladner.

Ladner says if someone misses jury duty, the judge could issue a show cause order, setting a hearing date for them to appear. It gives them an opportunity to present their evidence. The court may accept their evidence or impose sanctions, which could be a fine or jail time depending on how the court determines their behavior to be.

