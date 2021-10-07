Cruisers test drive new, electric-powered cars for free in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People couldn’t wait to get their hands on the steering wheels of cars at Edgewater Mall.

Mississippi Power added more to the Cruisin’ the Coast fun by letting people test-drive electric cars for its Electric Car Guest Drive event.

Hundreds of people test drove electric cars from brands like Honda, Jaguar and Tesla. The company brought South Mississippi owners of the electric cars out to ride with cruisers and to give a perspective from an owner of an electric car.

Mississippi Power added more to the Cruisin’ the Coast fun by letting people test-drive electric cars for its Electric Car Guest Drive event. (WLOX)

Most of the owners said that electric cars are more convenient due to auto-pilot features, as well as saving money on gasoline and oil costs.

Marketing Director Gifford Ormes said it’s important to have informative events so people can weigh their options while car shopping.

“People just don’t know, and they have these perceptions,” said Ormes. “It’s funny seeing them before they get into the car and after they get into the car, how much their perception has changed about what these vehicles are all about. How has fast the car can go, how much charge they have, how far they can go on one charge. It’s about educating folks.”

Rick Tubertini came to stop by to see what the hype was about when it came to electric cars. He said it amazes him how much technology is developing more into everyday uses.

Welcome, cruisers! We’re excited to bring Tesla models and other electric-powered cars to Edgewater Mall for people to... Posted by Mississippi Power on Monday, October 4, 2021

“It’s much more power than I ever imagined. It’s nice and quiet but when it gets going it really gets going. It takes some getting used to. It’s basically like punching a computer and turning it on. It doesn’t move until you press the accelerator, and it was fun, I enjoyed it,” said Tubertini.

Tubertini said that the event made him consider possibly purchasing an electric car in the future.

“Eventually I’ll probably buy one. There is a cost factor, but it’s actually a little less expensive than I’ve imagined before I came up here. Over the years as the cost goes down then I probably would buy it, there’s not a reason not to,” said Tubertini.

Tubertini said he’s glad that he took the opportunity to test drive the cars because it was likely that he wouldn’t have taken the time to shop for electric cars during his off time.

“Us having access is great. You really wouldn’t take the time to go to the dealership, go to a showroom and talk to a salesperson to send an hour knowing you’re probably not going to buy right now. But if it’s convenient and right here and just spend 10 to 15 minutes doing a test drive then it’s a good opportunity,” said Tubertini.

Organizers predict major changes in the car market within the next five years due to major car manufactures recently investing billions into battery-operated vehicles.

Click here to see a full list of Cruisin’ the Coast events happening now through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.