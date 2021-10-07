Cruisers start event festivities early in downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Classic cars started lining up to get into downtown Ocean Springs early Thursday morning.

Once the venue opened, thousands of hot rods, low riders and everything in between moved in. They picked out spots all along Washington Avenue, Government Street and Porter Avenue.

And first in line was Mike West.

“Fortunately I live about three blocks away so I could get up by 2:30 and be in line by 3,” West said. ”The perk is being able to park where you want to and I like to park just down from First Baptist and that’s close to the house and I get to see the cars come by.”

And that’s where Mike ended up with his lawn chairs and his 55 Chevy 210.

The same streets that closed Thursday will also be shut down for the Ocean Springs Cruisin’ footprint Friday and Saturday.

